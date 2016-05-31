BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 31 E Commerce China Dangdang Inc
* Commerce China Dangdang Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will be beneficially owned by Ms. Peggy Yu Yu , chairwoman of board of directors of co
* Buyer group intends to fund merger through combination of rollover financing from rollover shareholders of 136.5 million shares
* Transaction valuing company at approximately US$556 million on a fully diluted basis
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will acquire company fo US$6.70 per American Depositary Share
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will also be owned by Guoqing Li , director, CEO, other members of management of company
* Buyer group also intends to fund merger through proceeds from a committed loan facility in an amount of up to US$164 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)