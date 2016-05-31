May 31 E Commerce China Dangdang Inc

* Commerce China Dangdang Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will be beneficially owned by Ms. Peggy Yu Yu , chairwoman of board of directors of co

* Buyer group intends to fund merger through combination of rollover financing from rollover shareholders of 136.5 million shares

* Transaction valuing company at approximately US$556 million on a fully diluted basis

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will acquire company fo US$6.70 per American Depositary Share

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will also be owned by Guoqing Li , director, CEO, other members of management of company

* Buyer group also intends to fund merger through proceeds from a committed loan facility in an amount of up to US$164 million