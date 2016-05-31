May 31 Cymabay Therapeutics Inc :

* Cymabay Therapeutics announces top line efficacy and safety data from its phase 2 study of MBX-8025 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

* Study stopped early after review of safety and efficacy data demonstrated clear proof-of-concept

* Large statistically significant decreases seen for alp in patients receiving MBX-8025; reversible dose related liver enzyme elevations observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)