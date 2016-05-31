May 31 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome Inc announces appointment of new director

* Received letter of notice from shareholder, Telstra Holdings Pty Limited; Telstra appointed Ajinkya Mukhopadhyay as new director on board

* Appointment of Mukhopadhyay resulted in an increase in size of board to eleven directors