BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Q1 revenue $117.6 million
* Reported net operating income pursuant to u.s. Gaap for quarter was $57.2 million, or $0.61 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $116.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.