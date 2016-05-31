May 31 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Target review date of september 30, 2016 set for fda's decision on application

* u.s. Fda accepts for priority review supplemental new drug application for the use of orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in children with cystic fibrosis ages 6 to 11 who have two copies of the f508del mutation