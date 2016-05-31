BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 31 TomaGold Corp :
* Signed an agreement to acquire Obalski property from David Malouf and 2736-1179 Quebec Inc
* TomaGold acquires the Obalski property and consolidates its position in the Chibougamau Mining Camp
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah