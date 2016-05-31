May 31 Clearford Water Systems Inc :

* Clearford announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Entered option with lender to acquire, renegotiate existing long-term debt into a new us dollar denominated long-term debt

* Entered into a us$5.25 million new long-term loan agreement and closed $0.5 million of that loan

* Option to acquire and restructure current long-term debt expires on september 19, 2016