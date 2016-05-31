BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 Clearford Water Systems Inc :
* Clearford announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2016
* Entered option with lender to acquire, renegotiate existing long-term debt into a new us dollar denominated long-term debt
* Entered into a us$5.25 million new long-term loan agreement and closed $0.5 million of that loan
* Option to acquire and restructure current long-term debt expires on september 19, 2016
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.