May 31 Clearwater Seafoods Inc :

* Announces $35 million bought deal public offering and concurrent $15 million non-brokered private placement

* Offering 2.5 million common shares from treasury of company, at a price of $13.90 per share

* Net proceeds of offering and concurrent placement will be used for repayments on revolving debt facilities