May 31 Premier Gold Mines

* Premier enters into us$45 million financing arrangements with orion with opportunity for up to us$400 million in acquisition or development financing

* Credit facility will bear interest at 6.0% per annum,which shall only be payable on amount drawn, and will mature on june 30, 2018

* Entered subscription agreement with orion; orion agreed to subscribe for us$15 million shares at subscription price of cdn$3.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)