May 31 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Provides update on HER3-lung study of patritumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NCLC)

* Two-Part phase 3 HER3-lung study of patritumab will not proceed into second part

* Independent data monitoring committee concluded that first part of study (Part A) did not meet pre-defined efficacy criteria

* Phase 2 study evaluating patritumab in previously-untreated recurrent, metastatic head, neck cancer is ongoing, enrolling patients

