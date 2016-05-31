BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
May 31 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Co and Arcelormittal USA LLLC enter into new long-term iron ore supply agreement through 2026
* New agreement will replace two existing agreements expiring in Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017
* New contract also establishes minimum tonnage of pellets of 7 million long tons, higher than current minimum level
* New commercial agreement includes Arcelormittal's total purchases of iron ore pellets from cliffs up to 10 million long tons
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds