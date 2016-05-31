BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
May 31 American Superconductor Corp
* AMSC reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results and provides business outlook
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $12 million to $14 million
* Q4 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2016 loss per share $0.94
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $27.5 million versus $25.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds