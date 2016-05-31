May 31 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm

* Granted GP Pharm expanded rights to sell ampligen into other Latin American countries based upon certain performance milestones

* Has also granted GP Pharm an option to market alferon n injection trademarked in Argentina as naturaferon

* GP Pharm will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval in Argentina for ampligen, an experimental therapeutic