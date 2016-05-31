BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
May 31 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm
* Granted GP Pharm expanded rights to sell ampligen into other Latin American countries based upon certain performance milestones
* Has also granted GP Pharm an option to market alferon n injection trademarked in Argentina as naturaferon
* GP Pharm will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval in Argentina for ampligen, an experimental therapeutic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds