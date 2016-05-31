BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 31 Inspira Financial Inc
* Inspira financial inc. Provides financial highlights for fiscal q4; announces additional revenue enhancing services through execution of loi to acquire RBP Healthcare technologies
* Remaining 25% of purchase price will be payable in cash for a total of $2.1 million
* Inspira will acquire business for total consideration valued at $8.5 million with 6,.4 million shares, representing 75% of purchase price
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.