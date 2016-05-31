BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 31 Electro Rent Corp
* Electro rent would be acquired by platinum equity for approximately $323.4 million
* Electro rent stockholders will receive $13.12 per share
* Steven markheim and allen sciarillo will retain their current roles under ownership of platinum equity
* Electro rent and platinum equity sign definitive merger agreement
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.