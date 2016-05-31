BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 31 Marketo Inc :
* Marketo enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.79 billion
* Marketo shareholders will receive $35.25 in cash per share
* Marketo headquarters will remain in San Mateo
* Vista equity partners to acquire all outstanding Marketo common stock for $35.25 per share
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon