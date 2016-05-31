May 31 Marketo Inc :

* Marketo enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.79 billion

* Marketo shareholders will receive $35.25 in cash per share

* Marketo headquarters will remain in San Mateo

* Vista equity partners to acquire all outstanding Marketo common stock for $35.25 per share