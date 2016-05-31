CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 31 Sandoz Canada Inc:
* Sandoz broadens its pharmaceutical portfolio with acquisition of Euro-Pharm product line
* Sandoz Canada says Sandoz AG acquires North American product portfolio of Euro-Pharm International Canada Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* J&J - upon termination of transaction agreement, under some circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay co a fee - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jWFeAh Further company coverage: