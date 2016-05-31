BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd
* Purchase price consists of an upfront cash payment and earn out over three years.
* Maximum aggregate consideration including upfront and earn out is £24.5 million
* Nyx Gaming Group acquires Betdigital
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017