* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
May 31 Elbit Imaging Ltd:
* Elbit Imaging Ltd announces first-quarter results for 2016
* Consolidated revenues and gains for Q1 2016 amounted to NIS 98 million ($26 million) compared to NIS 67 million in corresponding period in 2015
* Loss for three months period ended March 31, 2016 amounted to NIS 65 million (US$ 17 million), compared to NIS 130 million
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
* Shares fall 7 pct (Writes through with detail, background, share)