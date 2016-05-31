BRIEF-Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., Feb 15
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017
May 31 Ontex Group NV:
* Ontex comments on the decision by the Spanish Competition Authority regarding infringement proceedings
* "Ontex does not agree with the decision and will explore all appeal possibilities"
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v dione with caravel
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents