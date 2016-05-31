BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 Indigo Books And Music Inc :
* Indigo reports full year results: impressive growth in revenue and profit
* Qtrly comparable superstore sales grow by 12.8 pct
* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.51
* Q4 revenue C$220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million