BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Exar Corp
* Exar corporation announces Ryan A. Benton's appointment as new ceo
* Keith Tainsky promoted to CFO
* Benton will replace Richard L. Leza , interim president and chief executive officer
* Richard l. Leza will assume role of executive chairman and technology advisor of Exar
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million