May 31 Exar Corp

* Exar corporation announces Ryan A. Benton's appointment as new ceo

* Keith Tainsky promoted to CFO

* Benton will replace Richard L. Leza , interim president and chief executive officer

* Richard l. Leza will assume role of executive chairman and technology advisor of Exar