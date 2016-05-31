CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 1 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Myriad acquires Sividon Diagnostics
* Has acquired Sividon Diagnostics for eur 35 million upfront with potential for eur 15 million in additional performance-based milestones
* Myriad expects deal to be neutral to both revenue and earnings in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* J&J - upon termination of transaction agreement, under some circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay co a fee - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jWFeAh Further company coverage: