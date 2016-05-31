BRIEF-Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., Feb 15
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Lowers FY adjusted earnings per share view to $0.67 to $0.70
* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $375 million to $400 million
* Company reduces fiscal 2016 full year eps guidance to a range of $0.67 to $0.70, citing traffic headwinds
* "we've had to contend with an unseasonably cold spring and resulting elevated traffic headwinds"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $7.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On an adjusted basis, inclusive of ann, total inventory at cost at quarter-end was down 9% versus year-ago period
* Sees 2016 gross margin 57.5% - 58.0%
* Sees FY 2016 total comp sales down 2 - 3%
* Earlier this month, we retained accenture to proactively engage with us in an enterprise-wide transformation project
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 sales $1.669 billion
* Sees FY revenue about $7.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v dione with caravel
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents