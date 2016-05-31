May 31 Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Lowers FY adjusted earnings per share view to $0.67 to $0.70

* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $375 million to $400 million

* Company reduces fiscal 2016 full year eps guidance to a range of $0.67 to $0.70, citing traffic headwinds

* "we've had to contend with an unseasonably cold spring and resulting elevated traffic headwinds"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $7.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On an adjusted basis, inclusive of ann, total inventory at cost at quarter-end was down 9% versus year-ago period

* Sees 2016 gross margin 57.5% - 58.0%

* Sees FY 2016 total comp sales down 2 - 3%

* Earlier this month, we retained accenture to proactively engage with us in an enterprise-wide transformation project

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $1.669 billion

* Sees FY revenue about $7.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)