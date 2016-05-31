BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Adeptus Health Inc :
* Adeptus Health increases full year 2016 guidance and previews 2016 second quarter results
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52
* Expects full year 2016 systemwide net patient services revenue in a range of $640 million to $670 million
* FY guidance was increased as adeptus health's houston hospital is expected to open before December 2016 rather than in early 2017
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Expects Q2 2016 systemwide net patient services revenue of $140 million to $145 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017