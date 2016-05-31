BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 Under Armour Inc :
* Under Armour updates 2016 outlook
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent
* During Q1 of 2016, company became aware of potential restructuring of sports authority
* Now expects 2016 net revenues of approximately $4.925 billion
* Sees company's tax rate for Q2 is expected to be approximately 70%
* FY 2016 revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects to recognize an impairment charge of approximately $23 million related to sports authority during q2
* With regard to Q2 of 2016, company continues to expect revenue growth to be in high 20s percent range
* Sees operating income is now expected to range from $17 million to $19 million in Q2
* Due to sports authority bankruptcy, was able to recognize $43 million of planned $163 million in revenues with sports authority for 2016
* Sees 2016 operating income of approximately $440 million to $445 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
