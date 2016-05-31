BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
June 1 Staples Inc
* Staples announces management transition
* Says Shira Goodman, Staples' president, North America operations, will become interim chief executive officer
* Process to identify a permanent CEO will be led by a special committee of board which will consider both internal and external candidates
* Board of directors of Staples and Ron Sargent have mutually agreed that he will step down from position of chief executive officer
* Sargent will continue to serve as a director and non-executive chairman through company's 2016 fiscal year ending on January 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million