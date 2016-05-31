BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 RigNet Inc :
* Steven E. Pickett named Chief Executive Officer at RigNet
* Pickett succeeds Marty Jimmerson, who has served as interim chief executive officer and president
* Pickett most recently served as chief executive officer and president of 21st Century Towers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million