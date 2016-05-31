BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc -
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc says appointment of Carlo Pannella, as Chief Financial Officer effective May 31, 2016
* Pannella replaces Scott Franklin, who resigned effective may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million