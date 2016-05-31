May 31 Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc -

* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc says appointment of Carlo Pannella, as Chief Financial Officer effective May 31, 2016

* Pannella replaces Scott Franklin, who resigned effective may 31, 2016