BRIEF-Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
May 31 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc -
* Main street acquired community through unit, financed deal with mortgage loan package from prudential capital
* Loan package is approximately $65.0 million
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition Of a 487-unit multifamily community in Orlando, FL through its Main Street Apartment Homes subsidiary
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil