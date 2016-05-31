May 31 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc -

* Main street acquired community through unit, financed deal with mortgage loan package from prudential capital

* Loan package is approximately $65.0 million

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition Of a 487-unit multifamily community in Orlando, FL through its Main Street Apartment Homes subsidiary