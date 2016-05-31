BRIEF-Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
May 31 First Potomac Realty
* First Potomac Realty Trust enters into a binding contract to sell Storey Park for $54.5 million
* To use proceeds to fund redemption of co's remaining $15 million of 7.75% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
First Potomac Realty Trust says has entered into a binding contract to sell Storey Park, to 1005 First, Llc
Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF, Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil