May 31 First Potomac Realty

* First Potomac Realty Trust enters into a binding contract to sell Storey Park for $54.5 million

* To use proceeds to fund redemption of co's remaining $15 million of 7.75% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* First Potomac Realty Trust says has entered into a binding contract to sell Storey Park, to 1005 First, Llc