BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 CHC Student Housing Corp
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Qtrly property revenues of $1.3 million versus $1.4 million
* Qtrly ffo loss per share $0.14
* Qtrly affo loss per share $0.16
* Chc student housing announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million