BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $136.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million
* Qtrly domestic systemwide same store sales rose 0.7%, including 0.7% decrease at company stores
* Krispy kreme doughnuts inc says due to proposed merger, company will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017
* Krispy kreme doughnuts, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million