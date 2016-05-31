May 31 Cameco Corp

* Cameco updates production outlook for cigar lake

* Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (cnsc) has approved an application by Areva Resources Canada Inc.

* Cigar lake mine is expected to reach its full annual production of 18 million pounds (cameco's share 9 million pounds) in 2017

* Commission approved an application to increase annual licensed production capacity of mcclean lake milling operation to 24 million pounds of uranium concentrate