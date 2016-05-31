BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Cameco Corp
* Cameco updates production outlook for cigar lake
* Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (cnsc) has approved an application by Areva Resources Canada Inc.
* Cigar lake mine is expected to reach its full annual production of 18 million pounds (cameco's share 9 million pounds) in 2017
* Commission approved an application to increase annual licensed production capacity of mcclean lake milling operation to 24 million pounds of uranium concentrate
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million