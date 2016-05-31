BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Playboy Enterprises Inc
* Move follows exit of scott flanders who has been named chief executive officer of eHealth Inc
* Ben Kohn , Managing Partner at Rizvi Traverse, private equity firm that holds a majority stake in playboy, has been appointed interim CEO
* Flanders will remain on Playboy's board of directors and will retain his ownership interest in company
* Playboy enterprises, inc. Announces leadership transition
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million