May 31 Playboy Enterprises Inc

* Move follows exit of scott flanders who has been named chief executive officer of eHealth Inc

* Ben Kohn , Managing Partner at Rizvi Traverse, private equity firm that holds a majority stake in playboy, has been appointed interim CEO

* Flanders will remain on Playboy's board of directors and will retain his ownership interest in company

* Playboy enterprises, inc. Announces leadership transition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)