BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra energy announces update to borrowing base
* Borrowing base has been adjusted by approximately 10% from $425 million to $380 million
* Revolving period on facilities expires on april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million