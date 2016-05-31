May 31 Questor Technology Inc -

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00

* Q1 revenue c$2.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$2.5 million

* Questor technology inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)