BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
May 31 Pacific Iron Ore Corp
* Pacific Iron Ore Corporation announces update on sale of Ontario Gold Properties
* Continues to work with purchaser on sale of its interests in St. Anthony's gold project as well as its other Ontario properties
* Corporation anticipates that transaction will close in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017