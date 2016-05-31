BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
June 1 US Oil Sands Inc
* US Oil Sands announces successful closing of rights offering and restart of full construction operations at PR Spring
* Resumed full construction activities on PR spring project
* Following mechanical completion, commissioning procedures on PR spring project will begin, followed by start-up, expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million