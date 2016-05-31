BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
May 31 Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces Multi :
* Well farm-in drilling opportunity for liquids rich wilrich formation in Central Alberta
* Says that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017