BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Avcorp Industries
* Avcorp awarded follow-on lockheed Martin contract for F-35 composite work at Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc
* Agreement extends into 2020 current composite fabrication work scope, at Avcorp's Gardena California facility, for F-35 wing skin
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017