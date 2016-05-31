May 31 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands updates 2016 financial guidance to reflect pending acquisitions

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.57

* An annualized basis, expects acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands to contribute approximately $800 million in net sales

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.95

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)