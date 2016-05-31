BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands updates 2016 financial guidance to reflect pending acquisitions
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.57
* An annualized basis, expects acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands to contribute approximately $800 million in net sales
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.95
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017