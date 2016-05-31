May 31 Pdvwireless Inc

* Acknowledged existence of third party discussing view of status of joint petition for rulemaking company filed with FCC

* Intends to provide an update on status of joint petition during its next earnings call, which will be held in mid-June 2016

* To company's knowledge, FCC has not reached a decision on joint petition

* Continuing to maintain an open dialogue with FCC and other interested parties to achieve its desired outcome on joint petition.

* PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process