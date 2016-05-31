BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Kilroy Realty Corp
* Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corporation as Executive Vice President
* Says Murphy was formerly Senior Vice President and West Coast Lead for Biomed Realty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017