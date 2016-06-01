BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
May 31 Strongbow Exploration Inc
* Proceeds of financing will be used to complete acquisition of South Crofty tin project
* Private placement financing will comprise up to 40 million units at a price of $0.125 per unit
* Brokered unit private placement financing up to $5,000,000
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.