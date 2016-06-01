BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
May 31 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Tesla announces deferral of changes to UK credit facility
* says has received a formal notice that its UK lender will defer this reduction to June 30, 2016
* Says will work with lenders, such that company will be able to continue to fund its operations as a going concern
* Says continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve a renewal of its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.