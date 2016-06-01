Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
June 1 Ampliphi Biosciences:
* Pricing of direct offering of 2.1 million shares of stock and warrants to purchase up to aggregate of 1.7 million shares of common stock
* Ampliphi biosciences announces pricing of registered direct public offering of common stock and warrants
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp's chief executive officer said on Wednesday the company would pass along any costs incurred under a Republican-backed plan to impose a tax on crude oil and other imports.
* January sales totaled 23,510 units, an increase of 17.1 percent over January 2016