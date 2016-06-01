BRIEF-Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Rugby Mining Ltd
* Rugby acquires extensive gold portfolio in Colombia
* Acquired 100% of issued and outstanding common shares of Barrick subsidiary for nominal cash consideration
* No residual rights to subsidiary or Colombian properties were retained by Barrick
* Acquired portfolio of granted exploration concessions, applications covering about 845 square kms in Colombia by buying unit of Barrick Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess
* Apivio Systems Inc recommends rejection of Nuri Telecom's unsolicited offer