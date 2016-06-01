June 1 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.56 to $4.64 excluding items

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.3 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces new $1 billion stock repurchase program

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd sees increase in operating expense in Q1

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd sees fiscal 2017 total revenue to be flat versus prior year and comparable sales to decrease in low single digit range

* For fiscal 2017, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $4.56 to $4.64 on a non-gaap basis

* For fiscal 2017, diluted earnings per share are expected to be $4.47 to $4.55 on a gaap basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.50, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue outlook includes planned reduction in wholesale shipments, comparable sales to decrease in mid-single digit range

* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $940 million to $950 million

* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)