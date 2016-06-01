June 1 Columbus Mckinnon Corp :

* Q4 sales $155.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.4 million

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says excluding negative effects of foreign currency exchange, q4 sales increased $9.9 million, or 6.6%

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says fiscal year 2017 will be a challenging time for co as global industrial markets will most likely remain weak

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $164.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.29

* Backlog was $98.6 million at march 31, 2016, compared with $97.6 million at december 31, 2015.

* For fiscal 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $18 million.

* Columbus mckinnon reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results