June 1 Columbus Mckinnon Corp :
* Q4 sales $155.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.4 million
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says excluding negative effects of
foreign currency exchange, q4 sales increased $9.9 million, or
6.6%
* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says fiscal year 2017 will be a
challenging time for co as global industrial markets will most
likely remain weak
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $164.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.29
* Backlog was $98.6 million at march 31, 2016, compared with
$97.6 million at december 31, 2015.
* For fiscal 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $18 million.
* Columbus mckinnon reports fourth quarter and full year
fiscal 2016 financial results
